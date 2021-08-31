Sammy Davis, Dan Vega set to play Sept. 3-4 at Bella Vita Ristorante

Bella Vita Ristorante is serving up some great live entertainment this coming weekend, featuring two of Sedona’s finest performing artists, according to a news release.

On Friday, Sept. 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante brings the fabulous and inimitable Sammy Davis to the restaurant’s newly renovated outside-patio and stage.

Sammy is one of Sedona’s most prolific performers, bringing to the stage decades of providing professional entertainment to audiences around the world.

He puts on a show that’s bound to get you up from your seats, dancing like no one’s watching and singing along to the classics Davis performs.

Seeing Davis play is a treat you don’t want to miss. If you are looking for a night of fun, dancing and rocking to the classics, he’s the guy to see. It’s always a great show and everyone goes home happy after watching Davis perform.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., guitarist singer/songwriter Dan Vega takes the stage.

He is young, poised and ready to play his heart out for the audience. Accompanying himself on the guitar he sings all the great songs, from the past, as well as contemporary.

He is captivating to watch, and he has become a local favorite here in Sedona. He is a true troubadour who knows his stuff and his audience.

For reservations at Bella Vita Ristorante, 6701 W. State Route 89A, visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.