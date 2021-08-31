Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Naked Singularity’ premiere Sept. 3-9

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed drama “Naked Singularity” showing Sept. 3-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“Naked Singularity” features a stellar ensemble cast, including John Boyega, Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgard, Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson. The film is based on the 2008 novel, “A Naked Singularity” by Sergio De La Pava.

“Naked Singularity” tells the story of Casi (John Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the very justice system he’s trying to make right.

Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client (Olivia Cooke) in an effort to beat the broken system at its own game.

“Naked Singularity” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 3-9. Show times will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3, 5 and 6; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 8 and 9.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.