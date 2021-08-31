Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Who You Think I Am’ premiere Sept. 4-9

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the critically-acclaimed drama “Who You Think I Am” showing Sept. 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche balances cunning and vulnerability in this romantic cyber-drama turned psychological thriller from writer-director Safy Nebbou.

Ghosted by her hunky 20-something lover, Claire (Binoche), a middle-aged professor and single mom, creates a fake Facebook profile to do a little undetected online snooping. But when her 24-year-old avatar “Clara” is friended by her ex’s equally attractive roommate (François Civil), superficial correspondence quickly escalates towards intense intimacy and uncontrollable obsession.

Adapted from Camille Laurens’ best-selling novel and an official selection of the Berlin International Film Festival, “Who You Think I Am” blends genres and bends reality to dizzying effect.

“Who You Think I Am” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 4-9. Show times will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4, 5 and 6; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 8 and 9.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.