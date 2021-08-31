Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Dialogues of Strings’ Sept. 4

The Red Rocks Music Festival partners with the Sedona International Film Festival to present a special concert at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m., according to a news release.

The concert — “Dialogues of Strings” — will include selections by Beethoven, Schubert, Bartok and Mozart.

Featured artists and musicians are:

• David Ehrlich, violin — Fine Arts Outreach Fellow, Virginia Tech;

• Carmit Zori, violin — Founder/Director, Brooklyn Chamber Music Society;

• Christopher Mckay, viola — The Phoenix Symphony; and

• Jan Simiz, cello — The Phoenix Symphony.

The program will include selections from Serenade for Strings by Beethoven; String Trio in B-flat major by Schubert; Duets for Two Violins by Bartok; and Divertimento for Strings in D major by Mozart.

The mission of the Red Rocks Music Festival is to educate, engage and challenge audiences through a collaboration of leading Arizona Artists and world acclaimed musicians. To learn more about the Red Rocks Music Festival, please visit redrocksmusicfestival.com.

“Dialogues for Strings” will be performed at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $36.00 general admission.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.