Verde Valley in Brief: Camp Verde to host annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ Halloween Festival Oct. 31
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 1:27 p.m.
Most Read
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
- Semi-truck carrying 25 tons of hay on I-17 near Camp Verde goes up in flames
- Yavapai County sees 92.1% of new COVID-19 cases come from unvaccinated people
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgely Bridge in Sedona
- Photo: 2 children, 2 other passengers injured after accident on Main St. in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood City Council mulls court decision on water wells
- Update: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Midgley Bridge in Sedona
- YCSO searches for James ‘Bobo’ Patton, who allegedly stabbed another man in neck; $2K reward offered
- 18-year-old Cottonwood woman flips car after allegedly going twice posted speed limit
- Clarkdale officials advising people not to swim in Verde River
- Obituary: Faith Marie Moore
- YCSO: Sedona man arrested after standoff with SWAT; 20 firearms, pipe bomb materials found in home
- Update: Body of missing 85-year-old man found near creek-crossing, YCSO says
- Family opens Howling Coyote Cantina in former Hacienda Inn
- Cottonwood PD: Driver wanted for causing rollover accident and fleeing scene arrested
- Camp Verde resident arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl pills
- Photo Gallery: Faith Moore's 'Celebration of Life'
- Memorial held in Cottonwood for 3 children who died in flash flood due to monsoon weather in Mexico
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: