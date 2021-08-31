Village Gallery to feature work of Patty Hoisch in September

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is proud to feature the exquisite jewelry work of Patty Hoisch during the month of September, according to a news release.

Please stop by Friday, Sept. 3, to join our celebration of Hoisch’s work as well the beginning of the Labor Day weekend.

Hoisch is truly a native of northern Arizona. She was raised in Flagstaff in an art-loving home. Her father, John Priser, worked at the Lowell and U.S. Naval Observatories and was a prolific painter in his spare time. Because of her mother Jacqueline’s love of classical music and the arts, music lessons and art supplies took a high priority in the household budget.

Hoisch’s first job in the early 1970s, was as a lapidarist, where she learned the art of inlay and bead making by cutting, shaping and polishing stone and shell in the back room of a store in downtown Flagstaff on Route 66.

At Hoisch’s last job, she worked many years for a jewelry company in Sedona, Arizona that sold wearable art to galleries nationwide and internationally. She began her career with the company as a jeweler and after a few years became involved in managing the manufacturing end of the business.

As her jewelry making skills progressed, she began to assist in designing prototypes. Hoisch felt drawn to express herself with her own designs and developed her business “Wild Hare Arts” in 2003.

Hoisch hand carves all of her original metal components in wax, which are then cast in solid sterling silver or bronze, locally at Kick ‘n’ Cast in Sedona.

Hoisch’s love of fine craftsmanship, nature and design shows in the detail and distinctive style of her pieces. She enjoys finding interesting color and textural combinations, looking always for the organic and unusual in beads from all around the world.

Music is still a big part of Hoisch’s life. She regularly performs locally with her trio, “Yarrow” as well as writes and arranges music for the group. The end result is a cross folk and rock music with classical music and poetry. “From Mingus Mountain to Sedona, is where I found the Heart of Arizona.”

A true introvert, Hoisch enjoys hiking, gardening, reading, practicing yoga, Tai Chi and meditation.

The Village Gallery of Local Artists is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can contact the gallery at sedonalocalartists.com or by phone at 928-284-1416. The Gallery is located at 6512 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the Cortez roundabout. Please stop by to see Hoisch’s beautiful work as well as the work of 40 other local artists.

Information provided by Village Gallery of Local Artists.