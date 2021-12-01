Christmas with The A&E Band set for Dec. 12 at Sound Bites Grill

The A&E Band recently announced that they will be performing a special Christmas concert at Sound Bites Grill on Dec. 12, according to a news release.

The event will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Sound Bites Grill, 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona.

Along with songs like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” The A&E Band plans to raise the roof with fan favorites, such as “Sweet Home Chicago, “Twist and Shout” and “Mack the Knife.”

Come enjoy brunch, music and the Christmas spirit as The A&E Band performs a host of Christmas classics in front of the most majestic background in the entire Sedona valley. A delicious feast awaits as Sound Bites Grill pulls out the stops with their succulent assortment of sweet and savory selections. The food is limitless, so come hungry!

BAND MEMBERS

Anne Johnstonbrown, singer

Lead singer Anne Johnstonbrown has been stunning audiences with her five-octave range for over 40 years. A filmmaker from Los Angeles, Anne previously worked with the residents of Skid Row and made it her mission to change society’s perception of the homeless through original film projects and theatre productions. Although she considers herself “semi-retired,” today she spends her days performing part time as an award-winning voiceover artist and continues to advocate for the homeless.

Eric Williams (piano, sax, guitar, harmonica)

Proficient on the piano, saxophone, guitar and harmonica, Eric Williams puts on a show that people of all ages and backgrounds have been enjoying throughout the Sedona valley for over 25 years. Playing everything from classical music to classic rock, Eric’s expansive command of musical styles and arrangements makes him one of Sedona’s most sought after solo-musical performers. Don’t miss this chance to join musician extraordinaire Eric Williams for a show you will never forget!

Chuck Murcko (standup bass)

Chuck Murcko has been playing bass for over four decades with musicians, such as Peter McCann, Nick Brignola, Dave Holland, Jack DeJohnette, Don York, Lee Shaw, Micki Free and Long John Hunter. After working in show and local jazz bands in New York for 20 years, he moved to Philadelphia where, in addition to local jazz groups, he held the bass chair with the 18-piece band, In Full Swing. Chuck currently works with several projects in northern Arizona.

Floyd Roberson (drums)

Floyd Roberson began playing drums professionally with the Nat Story Orchestra while still in high school. He then attended Southern Illinois University and majored in engineering. During his college years, Mr. Roberson played for a number of groups of varying genres, including jazz, country-western and blues. Recently, Mr. Roberson has played with a host of musicians in the metro Phoenix area, including Renee Patrick, Beth Lederman, Judy Roberts, Margo Reed, Les Paul Roque, Joel Robin and many others.

Joe Johnston (piano)

Joe Johnston's early years were spent playing keyboard and bass with various bands and orchestras. His onstage experience was supported by writing and arranging music, most predominantly in the gospel music genre. Joe is a Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran who received a Purple Heart as a helicopter door-gunner. Following his military service, he directed choirs and orchestras at churches across California and Arizona. He has resided in Sedona for nearly 20 years.

Tickets to the all-you-can-eat brunch special are $49 per person. For reservations, call 928-282-2713. For more information, visit soundbitesgrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.