Dine In Dine Out: Sound Bites and Jeff’s 80th, a great combination

It hardly seems possible that Michelle Moore and Steve Sullins have given us Sound Bites for almost 10 years, but then it doesn’t seem possible that Jeff could be 80.

Well, the “senior groan” is heard more often. As many of you know, we have followed Moore from the Village of Oak Creek when she ran Marketplace Café.

Sullins helped her take the next big step and even convinced her to marry him. With the staging, acoustics, incredible view and space for groups and parties, Sound Bites became the only venue that offered exceptional dining and class acts.

Of all the different types of music, we like jazz best. Moore arranged for The Eric Miller combo to honor Jeff by including five of his favorite “Cool Jazz” numbers in its repertoire. Its rendition of “Night in Tunisia” got everyone in the room giving high fives.

Selection of wine for our dinner was left to son, Patrick, who has a similar palate to his father. Pat selected two 2015 Cabernet Sauvignons from Napa: Nickel and Nickel Sullinger and Grgich Hills Estate. Some family down the table added other beverages that weren’t documented.

The night’s menu was more than satisfactory to all eleven of our family: a full vegan menu, hand cut steaks, fresh fish, and amazing main course salads, like Hemp Avocado with Fresh Salmon. Michelle, knowing Jeff’s fondness for Grouper, made that an available entrée with an arugula side salad.

She also set the birthday table with leis, balloons, and sumptuous platters of hors d’oeuvres that included lox & bagels, humus and pita and skewered roasted vegetables. No cake desired—the birthday man preferred the best Crème Brule or Key Lime Pie (actually, both!)

Many thanks to Moore, Sullins and staff as well as the Miller band for making Jeff’s crowning night special. We do look forward to taking advantage of the new Sunday (only) Brunch with live music at Sound Bites. Reservations can be made for seating between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. by calling 928-282-2713. Check menu online at soundbites.com.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to our readers.