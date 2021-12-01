Good Form: Sculpture and Wearable Art’ show set for Dec. 3 at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Many painters will tell you color and light play big roles in their artwork, but for sculptors and jewelers, it’s all about form.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery celebrates all shapes and sizes in December with Good Form: Sculpture and Wearable Art. The show opens Friday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m., and continues through the month, giving you ample time to finish – or start – your holiday shopping, according to a news release.

What can art lovers expect to discover in December? The latest pendant in always-popular jeweler Liam Herbert’s Peace collection features a figure holding a peace symbol with the word “love” carved into its gown. A sketch he submitted to the City of Sedona as a potential sculpture for one of the town’s roundabouts sparked the idea for the pendant, which Herbert calls Love Pendant for World Peace.

“The new pendant emphasizes unconditional peace and love on Earth,” Herbert said. “We truly need unconditional peace and love in the world, now more than ever. My recent wearable sculpture, holding the peace symbol, represents all of us on this planet.”

Prescott sculptor Joel Petersen will debut Coop, which might just be the gallery’s first-ever rooster sculpture. The petite bronze is only 6 inches tall and 5 inches wide, and it comes on either a metal or wood base or without a base at all. Petersen says he’s raised chickens for many years. His grandchildren frequently enter them into the county fair, which is what inspired Coop. “And I always have fresh eggs,” he says with a smile.

Sedona’s very own Basket Lady, Shirley Eichten Albrecht, also has a few surprises up her sleeve. She will unveil Timeless, a sculpted canteen gourd with a magnificent geode at its center. The top of the piece is woven with dyed rattan reed and copper with accents of copper jingles, beads and yarn. An as-yet-titled piece will also be revealed at the show. Albrecht offered a sneak peek of that work in progress a few weeks ago. Picture a spider web of woven colors, and you can imagine the excitement around this sculpture.

Albrecht will also show a new woven necklace titled Yin and Yang that features brilliant shades of purple.

“When weaving my necklaces, I first choose a color palette,” Albrecht said. “With Yin and Yang, that palette was various shades of purple. I always equate the color with a sense of calm, but it also represents wisdom and spirituality. With that in mind, I began a tapestry weave of undulating hills and valleys using waxed linen, yarn and wire, all woven on cedar spokes. It put me in a state of Zen, which guides the weaving. I have always said that I am an intuitive weaver, and this piece is the epitome of that process.”

Bronze sculptors Ken Rowe and Joshua Tobey have also recently introduced new works that will be on display during this show.

Ken and Monica Rowe and the entire Rowe Fine Art Gallery family of associates and artists wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season. The gallery looks forward to celebrating the season with its collectors and artists during Good Form: Sculpture and Wearable Art.

