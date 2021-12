The LaToBo band is scheduled to perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tantrum Wines, 918 N. Main St., Old Town Cottonwood, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

The band will also appear at the Smelter Town Brewery, 921 Main St., Clarkdale, on Jan. 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and at the Belfry Brewery on Jan. 22, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Belfry Brewery is located at 791 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

For more information, email bonitafee@centurylink.net.