Monday Movies on Main: ‘A Gift from Bob’ set for Dec. 6 in Cottonwood

The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood.

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “A Gift from Bob” on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts, according to a news release.

The holidays are coming to Cottonwood in this charming and heartwarming new film!

Christmas gifts come in all shapes and sizes. For James (Luke Treadaway), a struggling street musician, a very special one arrives in the form of Bob, a strong-willed stray cat who wanders into James’s tiny flat.

Bob enriches James’s life, giving him companionship, purpose, and a large, new audience.

When Animal Welfare officers threaten to take Bob, the local community rallies to help James and Bob — sparking a journey that takes the pair to places they never imagined in this heartwarming, spirit-lifting movie for the whole family.

“A Gift from Bob” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.