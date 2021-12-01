Sound Bites Grill to host Eric Miller on Dec. 2

Sound Bites Grill in Sedona prides itself in providing great live music with a fine dining experience.

Offering a professional stage, lighting and sound system, it is a perfect venue to see some of Sedona’s best musicians perform; as well as the national acts that pass through regularly.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s “Chill on the Hill Thursday” featuring the talented Eric Miller, with Adrial Zang on percussion, according to a news release.

Both Zang and Miller are seasoned professionals that truly enjoy sharing a stage. The music they play is all about chilling and staying cool no matter how hot things get.

On Friday, Dec. 3, 7 to 10 p.m. the music gets hotter on with The Eric Miller Trio featuring Eric Miller, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Baratinni. This talented trio takes you back through time playing the songs we have grown to love with newfound fervor and interpretation.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s the Eric Miller Band heating up the evening. Once again, it’s drummer Eddie Barattini and bass man Troy Perkins backing Miller up, with sax player Chris Counelis joining at times. This band specializes in providing the kind of dance music you just can’t resist moving to.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s David Vincent Mills on keyboards performing during brunch. Mills is a jazz pianist and keyboardist, composer, recording artist and producer. As a solo artist, Mills performs original compositions and unique arrangements of jazz standards and contemporary classics.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.