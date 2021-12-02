Rotary Club of Sedona Village honors local veterans

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village was very busy this past Veterans Day with two projects to honor and benefit Veterans.

Residents of Sedona Winds Assisted Living surrounded the entry and lined the sidewalk in front of the assisted living building for the annual Veterans Day program presented by the Rotary Club. Invited guests and members of the Rotary Club were also in attendance.

This year’s program was organized by Rob Schaefer, who is a veteran himself. Fred Mast of the United Methodist Church of Sedona gave the invocation. Boy Scout Troop 7048 as color guard raised the flag as Sammy Davis sang the National Anthem.

Each veteran and veteran’s spouse was recognized by Rob, acting as MC. Sedona Winds did table displays of memorabilia and bios of veteran residents.

Meanwhile, at Clark’s Market, Rotarians carried on the Cornelius Veterans Hospital Benefit Raffle. The three-day event brought the total raised by the raffle this year to nearly $20,000.

“The club thanks Clark’s Market for allowing the event at their site and also for featuring the veterans project on two of their Charity Mondays, in which Clark’s donates a percentage of sales receipts given by customers to charity representatives as they exit the store,” a news release stated.

This will be the last Veterans Hospital Raffle for 2021.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the first and third Thursdays each month in a hybrid format. Choose in person in room 108A on the Big Park School campus, or via Zoom. Email president@sedonavillagerotary.org for the link. For more information about the club, visit sedonavillagerotary.org.

Information provided by the Rotary Club of Sedona Village.