Sedona Library opens new branch in VOC
Sedona Public Library’s new branch opened Nov. 4 in the Big Park Community School.
“Thanks to everyone for joining us to celebrate this new addition to the community at the Grand Opening ribbon cutting and reception,” a news release stated.
With the new space, Sedona Public Library in the Village has expanded its size, hours, and services. They now offer both adult and children’s collections, a children’s area, meeting rooms, furnished outdoor patios, and much more.
“We couldn’t have achieved this expansion, or hosted the Grand Opening, without the help of so many in the community,” a news release stated. “Thanks to the dozens of individuals and volunteers who donated time, treasure, and children’s books to the new Library. Thanks to the Sedona Village Partnership for letting us display and sell artwork from Bev Copen’s collection. Thanks to Sedona Area Garden Club—they’ll be tending our plants. Thanks to Dotte Vande Linde for cutting the ribbon and leading the way into our new Library. There are too many of you to name: Thank you, everyone!”
The reception featured music by Bill Barns, and delicious food and beverage offerings from Element by Westin, Fire Creek Coffee, Holiday Inn Express Sedona, Miley’s Café, Oak Creek Espresso, PJ’s Village Pub, Red Rock Café, Sedona Golf Resort, and Village Ace Hardware.
“Several community members have put their money where their mouths are, as the saying goes, and they’ve made very generous gifts. Gordon Reiter just donated $5,000! We challenge you to match his generosity. How better to support Big Park Community,” a news release stated. “Please support the Library, and if you have not yet visited, you are in for a real treat!”
Here’s what residents are saying about Sedona Public Library in the Village:
“Community enthusiasm for the new village library is contagious. The beautiful space inside and additional library services will be an impressive addition to the Village community,” Jan Billiam said.
“What a wonderful addition to our community—youngsters to ‘oldsters,’” Cheryl Christenson said.
“What a joy it was to attend the Grand Opening of Sedona Public Library in the Village. Some of us can even walk to the Library. Now, that’s community,” Juanita Peterson said.
The library, 25 W. Saddlehorn Road, is open every Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Want to donate? Visit sedonalibrary.org/donate where you can direct your gift to Sedona Public Library in the Village.
Information provided by the Sedona Public Library.
