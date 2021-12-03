Camp Verde Parade of Lights will light up the town

By VYTO STARINSKAS

Verde Independent

The Camp Verde Parade of Lights and Christmas Bazar is planned for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.

Santa will be on the final float of the parade and then he will be giving out candy canes and pose for photographs inside the Community Center Gym following the parade. Floats will be decorated with lots of Christmas lights for the annual spectacle.

Beforehand, there will be a Christmas Bazar inside the gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mike Marshall, Camp Verde’s Parks & Recreation manager, emphasizes that it’s free to enter a float in the annual event. The parade will go down Main Street starting at Ace Hardware and head to General Crook Trail, he said.

With only four parade entries last year, Camp Verde Parks and Recreation canceled its 2020 drive-thru Parade of Lights event planned for the town’s new sports complex on Champion Trail.

“We’re back to our normal parade,” Marshall said.

The streets will be shut down shortly before 6 p.m., but the route is long. People can come early or drive up side-streets to find a spot, he said.

“These annual free events are the perfect opportunity to find holiday gift ideas and decorations, enjoy an after-dark parade through downtown Camp Verde and celebrated the season,” said the recreation department.

For more information, call 928-554-0820 or email parks@campverde.az.gov.

Email Vyto Starinskas at vstarinskas@verdenews.com or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6031