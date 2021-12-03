Sound Bites Grill brings 2 hot bands to the stage

For those that love great live music and dancing like no one is looking, Sound Bites Grill in Sedona is offering two hot bands this weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 10 p.m., consummate performer and national touring artist Michael Johnson rocks the night away, accompanied by local musicians Patrick Ki on guitar, Adriel Zang-Perrault on percussion and Marcus Vann on bass.

This folk-rock ensemble of gifted professional entertainers will take you on a magic carpet ride through classics by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Kenny Logins and more, flavored by their unique inimitable style.

Johnson is a Berklee educated musician and touring recording artist based in Las Vegas. He performed with many national symphonies and in pop and rock concerts, including shows with Cheap Trick and other others. He is also a composer and recording artist now completing his new album, “Exploring the Open.”

Vann has toured internationally and has played with several international artists including Paul Shaffer (Late Night with David Letterman), and The Righteous Brothers. His command of the bass is impressive, and he keeps it deep and funky.

Ki is a long-time Sedona-based musician and a virtuoso on the guitar and ukulele. Educated at the Berklee School of Music and The Musician’s Institute, two of the nation’s finest guitar schools, Ki is a longtime local standout in the Sedona music scene.

Zang-Perrault is a drummer, songwriter, producer, and singer based in Sedona. He graduated from NSAA in 2008 and has made music ever since.



On Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 10 p.m., Sound Bites Grill brings Mother Road Trio to the stage.

This band is a power-house ensemble of seasoned professional musicians.

The Flagstaff-based band featuring upright-bass, guitar, vocals and harmonica, plays Americana classics, plus a lively mix of blues, country, standards, old time, jazz, Motown, rock and swing.

Their style is as diverse as Route 66 itself, and they bring a plethora of great music to every stage they grace.

Band leader Sammy McRae is top dog on harmonica playing a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp that awes.

Mike Shiner, the band’s bass bombardier and vocal powerhouse, is classically trained, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm. Mike holds down the bottom and brings both swagger and academic polish to this dynamic trio.

Guitarist Larry Czarneck virtuoso guitar playing drives the trio’s infectious rhythm with precision and panache. Larry has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

Sound Bites Grill also features Wineaux Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8; Chill on the Hill from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9; and David Vincent Mills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, for its brunch offering.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. SR 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.