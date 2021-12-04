Monday Movies on Main: ‘Love is Love is Love’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood.

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Love is Love is Love” on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

“Love is Love is Love” boasts an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola.

“Love is Love is Love” is three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends.

In the film’s first story — “Two for Dinner” — a married couple find an unconventional way to transcend long distance through technology, but discover they were farther apart than they knew.

In “Sailing Lesson”, a long-married couple tries to reignite their honeymoon-phase heat through a spontaneous sailing trip … and unexpected events arise.

And in “Late Lunch”, a young woman who recently lost her mother gathers together a group of her mother's friends to share memories. Surprising revelations ensue.

“Love is Love is Love” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by Sedona International Film Festival.