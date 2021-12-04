OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Dec. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Monday Movies on Main: ‘Love is Love is Love’

“Love is Love is Love” is three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. The film stars Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola. (SIFF/Courtesy)

“Love is Love is Love” is three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. The film stars Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola. (SIFF/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 4, 2021 3:17 p.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies to Cottonwood.

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Love is Love is Love” on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

“Love is Love is Love” boasts an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Rita Wilson, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Maya Kazan, Kathy Baker and more, and is directed by Eleanor Coppola.

“Love is Love is Love” is three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends.

In the film’s first story — “Two for Dinner” — a married couple find an unconventional way to transcend long distance through technology, but discover they were farther apart than they knew.

In “Sailing Lesson”, a long-married couple tries to reignite their honeymoon-phase heat through a spontaneous sailing trip … and unexpected events arise.

And in “Late Lunch”, a young woman who recently lost her mother gathers together a group of her mother's friends to share memories. Surprising revelations ensue.

“Love is Love is Love” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by Sedona International Film Festival.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News