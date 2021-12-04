Obituary: Anthony Scott Rader

Anthony Scott Rader

1977 - 2021

Anthony Scott Rader (Tony), 44, passed away November 12, 2021, in Cornville, Arizona. Tony was born July 8, 1977 in Tampa, Florida. Tony grew up and went to school in Muncie, Indiana. He died of natural causes.

He moved to Arizona where both daughters were born. Keira Rader age 13, mother is Melissa Steidl. Melissa is also the mother of Conor Steidl, age 15. Natalia Rader, age 3, mother is Daira Harvey. Daira is also the mother of Bronsen Harvey, age 14.

He was preceded in death by his father Terry Rader.



Surviving family include daughters Keira and Natalia, mother Cindy Thompson (Charles), brother Brian Rader (Lucia), step-sister Laura Weigel (Mike), step-brother Geoff Thompson, step-sister Lesley Spellmeyer (Michael), step-brother Stephen Thompson, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the family.