OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Anthony Scott Rader

Originally Published: December 4, 2021 12:48 p.m.

Anthony Scott Rader

1977 - 2021

Anthony Scott Rader (Tony), 44, passed away November 12, 2021, in Cornville, Arizona. Tony was born July 8, 1977 in Tampa, Florida. Tony grew up and went to school in Muncie, Indiana. He died of natural causes.

He moved to Arizona where both daughters were born. Keira Rader age 13, mother is Melissa Steidl. Melissa is also the mother of Conor Steidl, age 15. Natalia Rader, age 3, mother is Daira Harvey. Daira is also the mother of Bronsen Harvey, age 14.

He was preceded in death by his father Terry Rader.

Surviving family include daughters Keira and Natalia, mother Cindy Thompson (Charles), brother Brian Rader (Lucia), step-sister Laura Weigel (Mike), step-brother Geoff Thompson, step-sister Lesley Spellmeyer (Michael), step-brother Stephen Thompson, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News