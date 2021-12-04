Obituary: Mark Walter Cross

Mark Walter Cross

1928 - 2021

Mark Walter Cross was born in Huntington, Indiana to Wilson M. Cross and Kathryn Bratton Cross, May 20, 1928. He attended Central High School, class of 1946, in South Bend, Indiana and Michigan College of Mining and Technology, class of 1951, in Houghton, MI.



Mark married Laura Ruth Manthei on September 30, 1950, in Lake Linden, MI. He worked at Combined Metals Reduction Company, Salt Lake City, Utah, 1951 - 1952, Standard Oil Company of California (Chevron), 1952 - 1985, in Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Reno, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, Sumatra, Indonesia. He worked as a design and construction Engineer, Supervisor and Superintendent on various construction projects in the Manufacturing, the Marketing and the Production Departments.



Mark retired to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1985, moved to Sedona in 1990 and to Cottonwood in 2002. Mark enjoyed many hobbies and sporting activities including Dixieland style Jazz music, snow skiing (and competitions), tennis, softball, racquetball, football, ping-pong, golf, and other outdoor activities including camping and exploring.



Mark and Laura were married 70 years. Mark passed 11 months after Laura. He is survived by daughters, Nora Cross Sanderlin (Scott Sanderlin), and Sallie Cross Shore (Rick Shore); sons Mark Manthei Cross (Mary Cross), and Mike Wilson Cross; grandchildren, Justin Cross, Rachel Curtis, Michael Cross, Kathryn DeFilippo, and Trevor Sanderlin; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Mark felt very blessed to have had such a full and long life of exciting experiences, adventures and above all a wonderful wife and family.





