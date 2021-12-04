Obituary: Terri Elizabeth Leverton

Terri Elizabeth Leverton

1954 - 2021

Terri Elizabeth Leverton Terri Leverton, 67, of Cottonwood, Arizona went home to our Lord and Savior November 18, 2021.

Terri was born August 2, 1954 in Cottonwood to JD and Maxine Montgomery Leverton. Terri attended Nativity School in Flagstaff Arizona and Flagstaff Public Schools. Terri attended Yavapai and Glendale Community Colleges as well.



Terri moved to North Dakota where she met and married Robert Snow. Terri came home to the Verde Valley and got a job with Arizona State Parks at Fort Verde. This began a career she dearly loved. She worked at every State Park in Arizona with the exception of three. She managed Yuma Territorial Prison State Park as well. Terri retired from Arizona State Parks after 26 years of service.





She loved history and she was a fantastic and enthusiastic historian. She enjoyed reenacting history from the Victorian Era. Terri loved the Victorian Era fashion and coordinated functions such as fashion shows and formal teas.



Once retired, Terry returned to the Verde Valley and spent summers with her sister and brother-in-law on their ranch in Montana. She loved to travel and enjoyed the people she met. Terri and her sister traveled all over the State of Montana visiting Ghost Towns and Historical sites.





Terri loved her nieces and nephews, as well as the great grand nieces and nephews. She was known as "Aunt T" to many. She loved children and animals, especially "Snoopy" her beloved dog and "Gota" her cat.



Terri will leave a big hole in a lot of people's lives. She was loved by many and we will miss arrowhead hunting with her.



Terri is survived by her siblings: Mickie Whorton, Myrtle Point, OR; Bill Leverton (Sherrie) Prescott, AZ; Cheryl (Tom) Larsen, Alzada, Montana; John Leverton Concho AZ; Pat Boler (Aunt) Camp Verde, AZ; her nephew Ernest Biddle who spent years with Terri, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother Grady Leverton, parents JD and Maxine Leverton; Mary Tackett Leverton (sister-in-law); Carol Smith Leverton (Sister-in-law).



Celebration of life will be held December 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the American Legion Post 25 at 480 South Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ.



