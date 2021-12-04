OFFERS
Rumi’s Wedding a whirling global celebration

Sufi Whirlers near Rumi’s Shrine in Konya Turkey. (Illup Gravengaard from Sedona/Courtesy)

Sufi Whirlers near Rumi’s Shrine in Konya Turkey. (Illup Gravengaard from Sedona/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 4, 2021 3:08 p.m.

A Rumi’s Wedding Celebration is planned at Sedona Creative Life Center Dec. 15.

The evening celebrates 13th century Sufi master, poet and mystic guide Meylana Jelaluddin Rumi, who lived and taught in Konya, Turkey.

Rumi called his transition from the earth his “wedding with eternity.” People from all traditions came to honor him on his wedding day in the 13th century. This celebration continues today globally.

IF YOU GO

What: Rumi’s Wedding

When: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Where: Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona

How much; $30 advance; $35 at door.

Info: 928-282-1277, GabriellaYoung.love

Initiated by his master, Shams of Tabriz, Rumi experienced the alchemical process of awakening into divine love. The poetry for which he is now globally known spontaneously flowed through him, spilling mystical gems of gnosis, direct wisdom. Often, this occurred while he was ecstatically whirling or dancing.

The sema or sama is the prayer ceremony of the whirling dervishes of the Sufi Mevlevi Order.

The Dec. 15 celebration in Sedona includes four movements of ecstatic poetry and music and three rounds of whirling meditation. People are welcome to participate in the whirling or observe. Coaching is provided.

Performance artists are Gabriella Young (poetry transmissions of Rumi, Lalla, Hafiz and others); John Dumas (flute, guitar, didgeridoo, handpan, percussion) and Michael Keberlein (oud, kanun, violin, percussion).

Tickets are available at Interdependence Natural Foods in West Sedona or online at www.gabriellayoung.love Advanced tickets are $30; $35 at door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

"Beyond the seventh sphere lies the endless realm of whirling. You belong to the whirling and the whirling belongs to you." - Rumi

