Celebrate Old West Holiday Fest at The Blazin’ M Ranch

Nothing illuminates the holiday spirit quite like a visit to the Blazin’ M Ranch – a family tradition welcoming generation after generation for over 27 years.

From now until New Year’s Eve, enjoy all the magic featuring pictures with Santa, Frontier Town activities and holiday shopping, live music, and the all new Holiday Dinner Show, “a fun, comical lighthearted Christmas story about love, friendship, and believing in the magic of the season,” according to a news release.

“The Old West Christmas Fest is a wonderful family-friendly western adventure with activities for all ages,” said Ryan Glass, Blazin’ M Ranch’s new owner. “We welcome guests to come and enjoy family tradition, along with new activities, dinner, and show experience.”

Santa Claus is comin’ to Frontier town! Visit “Santa’s Sarsaparilla Station” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and take pictures with Santa and his Elf. Take a “Pic with St. Nic” for a donation with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Cottonwood Old Town Mission. No dinner ticket required.

All aboard the Blazin’ M Holiday Express Tractor Pull. Tractor driver ‘Johnny’ Deer and tour guide Marshall Cumberbun take visitors on a ride around the ranch and a journey through time to learn about the history of the Ranch and the Verde River. Just be on the look-out for outlaws, beavers and bandits.

At the Copper Spur Saloon, enjoy a hot Irish-Cowboy Coffee or Cold frosty Old-Fashioned Sarsaparilla. The full-service saloon features a variety of beer on tap, Arizona wines and handcrafted cocktails like the Mabery Margarita with prickly pear syrup.

Enjoy live country music with singer songwriter John Smith Presley on acoustic guitar playing originals and covers before the show.

Explore the Western Frontier Town where guests can purchase activity tickets and experience fun and challenging activities including a mechanical bull ride, axe throwing, and a shooting gallery. Steer roping lessons are free.

Unique boutique shops Rodeo Drive, Gunslingers, The Branding Iron, and Woody’s offer a variety of merchandise, including locally sourced gifts, handmade jewelry, gourmet items and collectables. Visit The Red Garter Olde Tyme Photo Studio- dress up in Victorian-era garb to capture your inner pioneer or outlaw. Woody’s gallery has a one of a kind exhibit featuring a collection of hand carved wood dioramas that seem to come to life.

When the dinner bell rings at 6:30, folks are invited into the large dining hall for supper and live entertainment. The Chuckwagon Dinner Line serves up authentic cowboy cooking with all-you-can eat BBQ chicken and ribs, baked potato with all the fixin’s, cowboy beans, prickly pear coleslaw, and fresh baked flying biscuits followed by hot caramel apple crisp a la mode. Gluten-free and plant-based options are available including stuffed portabella mushroom or vegetable patty. Wash it all down with ice tea, lemonade, coffee or order from the bar.

After dinner, the lights dim, and the show begins with the upbeat, toe-tappin’ tunes of the Blazin’ M Ramblers band, featuring Eric Williams on keys, lead guitar, harmonica and sax; Tony Cook on fiddle; Rob Bernhagen on bass, and Kevin McQuaid on drums.

The Holiday Show performance tells a story about believing in the magic of the holiday season. This family-friendly holiday show features live music with the Blazin’ M Ramblers and a cast of comical and fun-loving characters starring Ryan Glass as Nick Jr., Leila Glass as Hot Cocoa, singer Charlie Renshaw-Allen as Ms. Charleah, and award-winning singer/songwriter Tom Jepperson as the beloved Otis. Sing along with your favorite character as they perform holiday classics and newer seasonal favorites, featuring songs by Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Toby Keith, and more.

For information and reservations visit BlazinM.com or call 928-634-0334.

Information provided by Blazin’ M Ranch.