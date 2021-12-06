Sedona Heritage Museum’s Christmas in the Park Dec. 11

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting their annual “Christmas in the Park” free open house on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event extends free admission to the museum and a day filled with special free activities as a holiday gift to residents and visitors.

Everyone will be treated to hot apple cider, holiday cookies and free entertainment and activities. A fire will burn in the red rock fireplace of the old Jordan house and the museum will be decorated in vintage holiday decor. A tumbleweed ‘snowman’ will greet all guests.

The day begins with the unveiling of James Muir’s singular sculpture “Call of the Canyon.” This life-size bronze speaks not only of the story of Zane Grey’s book of the same name, but it also recognizes the historic and courageous pioneer spirit of the people of Sedona from a century ago. This spirit is still alive and well in our community today and will be celebrated with this ceremony led by the artist, Sedona’s mayor Sandy Moriarty, the artist’s representative Linda Goldenstein and the City’s Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi.

After the unveiling, on stage in the historic Fruit Packing Shed at 11:30 a.m., collector Victoria Clark will give a presentation on “Vintage Holiday Jewelry.”

The day will continue with a full program of scheduled demonstrations of the Museum’s historic apple-sorting machine and 1930s tractor at noon and again at 2:30 p.m. Costumed members of the Arizona Territorial Society will be on hand in full Victorian attire strolling the Museum, giving a brief talk at 12:30 p.m., and wandering the Museum property posing with the guests for photos.

Other free entertainment includes two holiday music concerts. First, the Sedona Charter School Strings program will take the stage at 1 p.m. and Harmony on the Rocks, the local barbershop group will entertain at 2 p.m.

Sedona old-timers and descendants of local pioneer families, including Jordan family descendants, Pat Schnebly Ceballos (Sedona’s granddaughter), Mary Smith Wyatt and John Van Deren (from two of the early Verde Valley and Oak Creek Canyon ranch families) and others will be in the Museum’s exhibit rooms telling stories about early Sedona, their families and their memories. Mary Wyatt has books about her family history in the Gift Shop and will autograph copies.

Guests are also invited to make a cornhusk doll, or visit the Museum’s homemade ornaments activity table.

Holiday shopping in the Museum’s Gift Shop is always a “must do,” as visitors can take advantage of the shop’s annual sale. The Gift Shop carries many items made by local artists and crafters, along with unusual gift selections for both kids and adults.

Admission, activities and refreshments are all free.

Visitors are encouraged to stay after the open house and enjoy local actor Michael Peach in his annual reading of “A Christmas Carol.” Admission for this show is $6/adult or new non-perishable food items for the Sedona Food Bank.

Information provided by Sedona Heritage Museum.