Obituary: Catherine Marie Peale
Catherine Marie Peale
1958 - 2021
Catherine “Cathie” Marie Peale, 63, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
She was born in Nazareth, Pennsylvania on June 25, 1958 to the late Arthur Lee and Catherine Shields and was adopted by William Shields.
She moved to Cottonwood in 1998 with her children, Larissa Sorge and Daniel Peale, where she studied, graduated and worked as a Registered Nurse.
She was devoted to learning Hebrew and obeying the commandments of Yah (God), and regularly attended Sabbath gatherings with her congregation. She was dedicated to caring for her patients, and found joy in canning homemade food, baking, was talented in sewing and knitting, and enjoyed gardening and loved her cats.
She is survived by her children, Larissa and Daniel, her son-in-law, David, and her grandson, Kiran. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be planned in the future.
Information provided by the family.
