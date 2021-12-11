OFFERS
Obituary: Albert J. 'Beto' Ruiz

Originally Published: December 11, 2021 11:25 a.m.

1949 - 2021

Albert J. Ruiz "BETO," born in Florence, Arizona May 19, 1949. At the age of 72, he peacefully passed away at home on December 4th, 2021, surrounded by his adoring family.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Wanda, of over 51 years, his sons Albert M. Ruiz (Kelly) and Ruben J. Ruiz (Chrissy); his daughters Pauline W. Denning (Chad), Jennifer G. Ferguson (Jamie), Melanie C. Chavez (Fernando), and Lori G. Ruiz; his 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard O. Sanchez (Dora), Peter O. Sanchez (Jennie), Ernest O. Ruiz; and his sister Ruth Ruiz.

He was preceded in death by his father Albert G. Ruiz, his mother Sarah C. Sanchez, his brothers Johnny Navarro, Henry O. Sanchez (Nellie), Jose O. "Jo Jo" Sanchez (Cecilia), and Marcelino O. Sanchez (Maria Helen).

Albert attended Ray high school before proudly serving his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. His family loved hearing stories about how he made his way get back home by selling "rattle snake steaks" (Beef Jerky) to the other soldiers, so he could see his family and future wife Wanda.

Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to his hometown, Kearny, Arizona where he worked as a shoe tapper for the copper mine.

Later in life, Albert and his wife Wanda opened a restaurant, "Beto's Corner", in Camp Verde, AZ where they loved and served their community. To Albert family was everything, he filled his family with love, adventures, and beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Bueler Funeral Home, 143 E. Arnold St., Camp Verde, AZ. Funeral services will be held Friday December 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ with Burial to follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery , 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Arrrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

