Obituary: Joe G. Eichhorn
Joe G. Eichhorn
1937 - 2021
Joe G Eichhorn, age 84, passed away November 23, 2021 at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Joe was born in Lawrence, Kansas to J. Grant Eichhorn and Helen Bone Eichhorn. He played basketball, football and baseball at Lawrence High School.
He attended Kansas University and graduated with a degree in Business. He also played baseball at Kansas University.
Joe worked for the airline and banking industry in the telecommunications arena. He retired after his 2nd heart attack.
Joe was married to Carmi (Stafford) Eichhorn for 43 years. They had one son, Vincent (Laura), who lives in Edmond, Oklahoma. Joe also leaves behind two beautiful grandchildren, Ella, age 16, and Connor, age 12.
Joe and Carmi enjoyed playing golf, which was Joe's passion, camping and traveling.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 18, 2021, at the Pine Shadows Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA in his memory.
Information provided by the family.
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Teen arrested as CVMS deals with threat
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
- NAH battles medical staff shortages, local distrust
- Yavapai County COVID transmission rate at 26%
- Blazin’ M Ranch under new ownership
- Former Sedona chiropractor convicted of sex with minor, drug offenses
- Obituary: Terri Elizabeth Leverton
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- Police: Box truck plunges 300 feet down canyon after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer on I-17
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Man responsible for Cottonwood PD commander’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Driver injured as car flips in Clarkdale after pursuit
- Woman who brandished gun during road-rage incident sentenced to prison
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Yavapai County sheriff pleads guilty in federal court
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: