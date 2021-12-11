Obituary: Joe G. Eichhorn

Joe G. Eichhorn

1937 - 2021

Joe G Eichhorn, age 84, passed away November 23, 2021 at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona.





Joe was born in Lawrence, Kansas to J. Grant Eichhorn and Helen Bone Eichhorn. He played basketball, football and baseball at Lawrence High School.



He attended Kansas University and graduated with a degree in Business. He also played baseball at Kansas University.



Joe worked for the airline and banking industry in the telecommunications arena. He retired after his 2nd heart attack.



Joe was married to Carmi (Stafford) Eichhorn for 43 years. They had one son, Vincent (Laura), who lives in Edmond, Oklahoma. Joe also leaves behind two beautiful grandchildren, Ella, age 16, and Connor, age 12.



Joe and Carmi enjoyed playing golf, which was Joe's passion, camping and traveling.





A Celebration of Life will be held on December 18, 2021, at the Pine Shadows Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the ASPCA in his memory.



Information provided by the family.