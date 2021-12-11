Obituary: John (Jack) M. Urick
John (Jack) M. Urick
1946 - 2021
John (Jack) M. Urick of Sedona, Arizona passed away November 28, 2021. He was 75 years old.
Jack was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, March 19, 1946, by the late Albert and Anna Urick. He was the older of two children and is survived by his sister Marianne Drank of South Carolina.
He is missed dearly by his wife of 30 years, Ann Urick. Jack is also survived by his daughters, Denise Weber of Marietta, Pennsylvania, Diana Pedersen of Staten Island, New York and his step daughter Kariann Glynn of Westminster, Maryland.
He was the grandfather of Alyssa and Nick Weber, Connor and McKayla Pedersen, and Aidan, Logan and Liam Glynn.
Jack earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh in 1971 and his MBA from Farleigh Dickinson University, 1983. He retired in 2000 as Vice President & General Manager for Rhone-Poulenc, North America.
He and Ann moved to Sedona in 2013, to enjoy the glorious Arizona sun, hiking and taking trips in their RV throughout the state. Jack was an avid golfer and enjoyed the camaraderie of his new partners on the golf course.
Jack and Ann took up bridge and made-some long-lasting friendships with their tournament and weekly game partners. Jack was a gifted negotiator in his professional life, a witty raconteur and found a whole new life spending time and vacations with his grandchildren. He and Ann gathered lasting memories from their travels in the US and abroad.
Jack had piercing green eyes, a magnetic smile and a logical, steady mind and loved to charm you with his anecdotes. He was a dedicated Seahawks fan and you know you could find him Sunday afternoons in the fall and winter watching pro football.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jack to the Verde Valley Archeological Society (https://www.verdevalleyarchaeology.org/) or the Sedona Red Rock Trail Fund (https://redrocktrailfund.org/).
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the Funeral Home.
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Teen arrested as CVMS deals with threat
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
- NAH battles medical staff shortages, local distrust
- Yavapai County COVID transmission rate at 26%
- Blazin’ M Ranch under new ownership
- Former Sedona chiropractor convicted of sex with minor, drug offenses
- Obituary: Terri Elizabeth Leverton
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- Police: Box truck plunges 300 feet down canyon after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer on I-17
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Man responsible for Cottonwood PD commander’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Driver injured as car flips in Clarkdale after pursuit
- Woman who brandished gun during road-rage incident sentenced to prison
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Yavapai County sheriff pleads guilty in federal court
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: