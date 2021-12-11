Obituary: Patricia Jean Kreller
Patricia Jean Kreller
1930 - 2021
Patricia Jean Martin was born July 13, 1930 in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Always the tomboy, she loved fishing, riding motorcycles and eventually flying her airplane.
She married Robert Roy Kreller on September 30, 1949. Pat and Bob had 3 beautiful children. They moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado, then Montana, finally retiring in Arizona.
Patricia loved the Lord and has instilled in her children and grandchildren a love for God. She had a love for cars, westerns, guns, dogs, and antiques.
Patricia leaves behind two children, nine grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Patricia’s funeral will be held at the Greer Scott Mortuary in Sedona, AZ on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 am with a Celebration Of Life to follow.
Information provided by the Funeral Home.
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Teen arrested as CVMS deals with threat
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
- NAH battles medical staff shortages, local distrust
- Yavapai County COVID transmission rate at 26%
- Blazin’ M Ranch under new ownership
- Former Sedona chiropractor convicted of sex with minor, drug offenses
- Obituary: Terri Elizabeth Leverton
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- Police: Box truck plunges 300 feet down canyon after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer on I-17
- Police: 27-year-old Cottonwood man found with meth, cocaine in car punches officer, resists Taser during arrest
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Man responsible for Cottonwood PD commander’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Driver injured as car flips in Clarkdale after pursuit
- Woman who brandished gun during road-rage incident sentenced to prison
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Yavapai County sheriff pleads guilty in federal court
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: