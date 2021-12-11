Obituary: Patricia Jean Kreller

Patricia Jean Kreller

1930 - 2021

Patricia Jean Martin was born July 13, 1930 in Washington, Pennsylvania.



Always the tomboy, she loved fishing, riding motorcycles and eventually flying her airplane.



She married Robert Roy Kreller on September 30, 1949. Pat and Bob had 3 beautiful children. They moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado, then Montana, finally retiring in Arizona.



Patricia loved the Lord and has instilled in her children and grandchildren a love for God. She had a love for cars, westerns, guns, dogs, and antiques.



Patricia leaves behind two children, nine grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.

Patricia’s funeral will be held at the Greer Scott Mortuary in Sedona, AZ on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 am with a Celebration Of Life to follow.

Information provided by the Funeral Home.