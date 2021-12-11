Obituary: Thomas Edward Bruno

Thomas Edward Bruno

1951 - 2021

Thomas Edward Bruno 70, of Camp Verde, Arizona was born April 18, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona. He went to meet his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2021.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Era Mae (Perry) and Mike Bruno and his siblings Ronnie Bruno, Chief (Bill) Bruno, Francis Lackey, Carl Bruno and Zona Smith.





He is survived by his siblings Leon (Vita) Bruno, Anthony Bruno, Barbie (Bill) Brown, and Louise Halterman. His 4 children Angela (Willie) Williams, Kenny Colbert, Lora (Roscoe) Owsley and Holly Hommel. Along with 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Tom loved being in the woods. He loved hunting, fishing, cutting wood, four wheeling and football. He also loved Tolleson Union High school class of 1970. He was very proud of his Potawatomi Heritage. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.









