Celebrate the holidays with ‘Treasure Hunt’ at Mountain Trails Gallery

During the month of December, Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona celebrates the new season with “Treasure Hunt: Gems of Sculpture, Painting, and Other Delightful Things” featuring special works of art by the gallery’s award-winning painters, sculptors, jewelers, and mixed media artists. Included are treasures of colorful contemporary wildlife sculpture, intricately beaded possible bags, steel and glass Celebration Bells, one-of-a-kind jewelry with metal and semi-precious stones, oil, and colored pencil avian and animal paintings, as well as a wide selection of small figurative bronzes and small paintings of landscapes, still life, portraits, and wildlife.

The gallery is also proud to welcome Pedro Ramos, originally from the Basque region of Northern Spain, who creates realistic figurative paintings, drawings, and sculpture which highlight his fascination with indigenous warrior cultures, primarily the historic Native American tribes of the 1700’s and 1800’s. From colorful bronze figures to startling charcoal portraits, Ramos creates arresting images that seem to capture the depth of spirit as he explores the regalia and resolve of a proud warrior culture. Remarkable charcoals and oils inspired by his love of creating a bold contrast between light and shadow include his “Chiaroscuro” which illuminates the drama of an Eastern Woodland Cayuga warrior coming out of the shadows wearing red. Also, the startling warrior figure in the colorful bronze “The Invitation” is an intriguing look into 1750’s war clubs which were sometimes used as a personal identification of its carrier, as the figure points in the direction of his opponent’s territory. The artist is fascinated with the meaning of these war clubs which indicate the deeds, merits, and the tattoos of the individual. Ramos spoke about what is most important to him as an artist, “My intention is to evoke stillness in the viewer while my art is moving with motion and emotional depth. I pay homage to the Indigenous People of the world, with the highest respect and admiration by creating what I visualize.”

The month of December is a celebration that is beaming with new work from several of our contemporary artists such as Marcia Molnar, Gregory Stocks, and Michelle Condrat who shine a light on objects and landscapes in a similar as well as in their own intricate way. Marcia’s breathtaking white rose, sweet pear, and Grand Canyon landscapes fascinate as the viewer is asked to stop and be with these objects and places. Gregory’s broad strokes and colorful fields and red rock landscapes warm the mood of any viewer. Michelle’s enchanting panorama offers hope and optimism in the warm settling of the sun across the vastness of the wondrous Grand Canyon.

New delightful plein air paintings from Betty Carr, Susie Hyer, Bill Cramer, and Cody DeLong fill the gallery with explorations of colorful, light-filled scenes featuring their beloved Sedona, the Verde Valley, the Grand Canyon, and across the remarkable West. From Betty’s passionate secret hideaway to Susie’s sun-kissed mesa, to Bill’s magical canyon moments, to Cody’s dramatic vertical vantage point, these artists all express their intrepid spirit and passion for place in all they create.

In addition to all the opportunities to see and choose gems of paintings, the gallery’s sculpture artists bring their compelling ideas and expressions to enjoy. Sedona sculptor Susan Kliewer communicates a heartfelt story with her new bronze “Love Song” which is a tribute to the flute as a courting instrument, important to the Native American culture. The recipient of the song leans into the melodic player’s notes, as she responds with her definite interest in his message. Sculpture from Raymond Gibby continues to bring an exciting mix of action from his wild animals. His new “One of Those Days” delights as the bear gives in to gravity with its slumped, chin down-on-the-ground pose which elicits just how one of those days can feel for us all. Remarkable jewelry by Susan Adams, Nancy Newmann, and Sandra Byland bring a sparkle to the offerings of available gifting ideas, as does the intricately beaded bags of Cheri Capello, the tone perfect celebration bells of Michael Beals, as well as the tongue-in-check titled wildlife paintings by Jennifer O’Cualain.

Mountain Trails Gallery is at Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, 336 SR 179, Suite A201 upstairs, overlooking the Patio de las Campanas, last entrance by the creek. Contact the gallery at 928-282-225, fineart@mountaintrailssedona,.com, or www.mountaintrailssedona.com.

Information provided by Mountain Trails Gallery.