Dave Clark to bring his classic rock experience back to the Verde Valley

Phoenix, Arizona’s Dave Clark will bring his high-energy classic rock experience back to the Verde Valley for two unique shows this weekend. Dave will be appearing at Sedona’s Vino Di Sedona on Saturday, Dec. 18, 7-10 p.m. and then Alcantara Winery in Camp Verde for a 12:30-4:30 p.m. matinee performance Sunday, Dec. 19.

Dave plays classic rock favorites from artists such as The Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Journey, ELO, Asia, The Who, Doors, Beatles, Cars, Cheap Trick, Thin Lizzy, REO Speedwagon, Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, Badfinger, Tom Petty, Crosby Stills & Nash, The Cure, Duran Duran, GnR, Warrant, Bon-Jovi, Def Leppard, Peter Frampton, David Bowie, Gin Blossoms, Green Day, The Ramones...the list goes on.

Dave is also an accomplished recording artist having released his debut solo album, Rock City, in August 2019. He is currently working on the followup to that album at Full Well Studios in Phoenix with a pending 2022 release date.

These shows promise to be well attended, action packed and crowd participatory, so come ready to have a good time and sing along to all your favorite classic rock hits. To learn more about Dave Clark, check out DaveClarkMusician.com or Facebook.com/DaveClarkMusician.

Dave will return to the same two venues respectively on Saturday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 30, in the same time slots.

