Decker plans the Soulstice Spectacular Concert in Sedona

In September 2021, Brandon Decker of the band, decker, put on the VortiFest Music Festival & Experience. The organizers are back with a more intimate holiday experience called “The Soulstice Spectacular,” which will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Sedona Water Works.

The event will feature area songwriters Damiyr Shuford, Nathan “Saith” Gangadean and Sierra Rae for a night of celebration and song.

The organizers are planning to hold the VortiFest Music Festival twice annually, in spring and fall, but are back this week with a more personal experience.

Damiyr Shuford was a finalist on Season 14’s “America’s Got Talent” and delivers powerful, meditative songs.

Saith is somewhat of a local legend playing a fusion of pop and rock that shares a hint of some amalgamation of Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin and Lenny Kravitz.

Sierra Rae shares jazz-inspired original songs in the vein of Ani DiFranco and Fiona Apple. The evening will be hosted and emceed by local songwriter Brandon Decker (aka decker.) and will be followed by a dance party.

Decker and Sedona Water Works have been teaming up for a variety of concerts and events, initially called “The Rosewater Sessions,” since early in the pandemic onset as a way to keep live music alive in Sedona and to provide a place of community, music and celebration.

This Soulstice Spectacular’s doors open at 7 p.m. and music at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33 and available at Sedona Water Works with limited seating available. Sedona Water Works is located at 162 Coffee Pot Drive, Suite B2 in Sedona. For more info, visit: www.sedonawaterworks.com or call 928-554-2700.