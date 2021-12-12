Sedona photographer’s image graces Professional Photographer magazine cover

The cover image for December’s Professional Photographer magazine was created by Sedona photographer Bob Coates of Bob Coates Photography. Coates experimented with water-droplet photography using multiple drops to create the shape. The droplets were frozen with super-fast flashes to freeze the shape. Color was created using colored background and gels placed over the flash to enhance the saturation.

“When I photograph water droplets I have to set aside a couple of days,” said Coates. “Even with the exact same settings of speed of droplets, flash duration, consistency of the water and angle of the dropper no two sets of drops will render the same. It’s totally addicting!”

Images for the cover of Professional Photographer magazine are chosen from the Imaging Excellence Collection, which have been chosen by jurors of PPA’s International Photographic Competition, with the occasional exception of images from the World Photographic Cup or from an Imaging USA speaker.

“Bob Coates’ ‘Orange Burst’ made an exceptional cover choice for its rich, vibrant color and the unique balance in its composition from the moment of capture,” says Joan Sherwood, senior editor of Professional Photographer. “It’s extraordinary how something as simple as water drops in a bowl can reveal such dynamic beauty.”

Jane Gaboury, director of Publications added, “We love this image of Bob’s for our December cover. It not only demonstrates mastery of many photographic techniques, but it’s artistically accomplished as well. It’s a terrific example of what PPA’s Imaging Excellence Collection represents—the best of the best in professional photography today.”

The cover was accompanied by the How-to and creation of the image in a full page article. Professional Photographer is the trade magazine for Professional Photographers of America with over 30,000 members.