Sound Bites Features Legendary Flamenco Guitarist Esteban

It’s going to be another great week of music and fun at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., it’s Wineaux Wednesday, presided over by local favorite Patrick Ki on ukulele and guitar. A consummate professional, Ki creates the perfect backdrop for an evening of great dining paired with fine wine tasting.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s “Chill on the Hill” featuring the talented Eric Miller, with Adrial Zang on percussion.

Both Zang and Miller are seasoned professionals that truly enjoy sharing a stage.

The music they play is all about chilling and staying cool no matter how hot things get.

The music gets hotter on Dec. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m., with the Eric Miller Trio, featuring Miller, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Baratinni.

This talented trio takes you back through time playing the songs we have grown to love with newfound fervor and interpretation.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. it’s the legendary flamenco artist Esteban gracing the Sound Bite Celebrity Room stage.

Known around the world for his command of the guitar and his colorful performances, Esteban puts on a show like no other. Accompanied by his daughter Theresa Joy, a gifted violinist, it’s a lifetime experience seeing him perform up close and personal, here in Sedona. Such talent is the stuff stars are made of and Esteban certainly fits the bill.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy Corey Specter performing during Sound Bites’s new brunch offering that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine on an all-you-can-eat brunch special and enjoy the view and live music. Spector is one of the most energetic and fun musicians in the Sedona area.

Sound Bites Grill is at 101 N. SR 89A, Sedona.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or to make reservations. Visit SoundBitesGrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.