Beer School and DJ Provisions on tap at Main Stage

Beer School at Main Stage has been moved to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, and will be featuring The Beer Research Institute from Mesa.

The Beer Research Institute is a full-service brewery and restaurant.

Beer School is $5 per person for five beer tastings, swag and some information and fun facts about the brewery of the month. (Age 21+)

On Saturday, Dec. 18, at 9 p.m., back by popular demand, Main Stage welcomes DJ Provisions for a full night of dancing that’s guaranteed to combat those Winter chills.

DJ Provisions is an open format scratch DJ and producer. Born and raised in the Verde Valley, Provisions is best known for his genre bending mashups and on-the-fly style of mixing. DJ Provisions has a truly unique sound rooted in funk, soul and hip hop.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa at 9 p.m.

Information provided by Main Stage.