Sedona United Methodist Church to host Christmas Eve service Dec. 24

Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, is scheduled to host a Christmas Eve service for all of those who would like to come.

Set for 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, Sedona United Methodist Church will host an inspirational evening of scripture, carols and candlelight, according to a news release.

For more information, visit sedonaumc.org, or call Jenny Mast at 928-282-1780.

