YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock
RIMROCK – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding two Rimrock teenagers, who may be runaways.
Endera Brown, a 15-year-old female, and boyfriend Winter Cherry, 13, were last seen in the Rimrock area Dec. 16. Both are white.
Endera is 4-foot-11 and around 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her hair has been shaved at the sides, with long hair on top. She also has cut scars on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt with blue and red lettering and jeans.
Winter is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a blue hoodie with white lettering.
Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Ex-fiduciary found guilty of fraud, theft – again
- Obituary: Albert J. 'Beto' Ruiz
- Developer breaks ground on 192-unit apartment complex
- Town studies impact of 7 cannabis grow houses in Camp Verde
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Former Sedona chiropractor convicted of sex with minor, drug offenses
- Let go by NAH, health workers facing jobless future
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
- Wild Tonic: Verde Valley’s own Jun kombucha brewing company gains national market
- 16-year-old male found dead under I-17 overpass near Camp Verde
- Police: Box truck plunges 300 feet down canyon after being rear-ended by tractor-trailer on I-17
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Man responsible for Cottonwood PD commander’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Driver injured as car flips in Clarkdale after pursuit
- Woman who brandished gun during road-rage incident sentenced to prison
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- Yavapai County sheriff pleads guilty in federal court
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: