OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock

Endera Brown (left) and Winter Cherry have been reported missing from Rimrock. (YCSO)

Endera Brown (left) and Winter Cherry have been reported missing from Rimrock. (YCSO)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: December 17, 2021 8:39 a.m.

RIMROCK – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding two Rimrock teenagers, who may be runaways.

Endera Brown, a 15-year-old female, and boyfriend Winter Cherry, 13, were last seen in the Rimrock area Dec. 16. Both are white.

Endera is 4-foot-11 and around 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her hair has been shaved at the sides, with long hair on top. She also has cut scars on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt with blue and red lettering and jeans.

Winter is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a blue hoodie with white lettering.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News