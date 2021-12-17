YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock

RIMROCK – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding two Rimrock teenagers, who may be runaways.

Endera Brown, a 15-year-old female, and boyfriend Winter Cherry, 13, were last seen in the Rimrock area Dec. 16. Both are white.

Endera is 4-foot-11 and around 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her hair has been shaved at the sides, with long hair on top. She also has cut scars on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt with blue and red lettering and jeans.

Winter is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a blue hoodie with white lettering.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.