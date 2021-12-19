Fisher Theatre presents ‘The Lost Daughter’ screenings Dec. 26-30

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre presents the acclaimed new drama “The Lost Daughter” showing for a limited time: Dec. 26-30.

“The Lost Daughter” is nominated for two Golden Globe Awards: Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for Olivia Colman and Best Director for Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film is rated as one of the best films of 2021 by critics around the world and is Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante.

“The Lost Daugher” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Olivia Coman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Paul Mescal.

A woman’s beach vacation takes a turn when her obsession with a young mother at her seaside resort forces her to confront the secrets of her past.

Alone on a seaside getaway, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood.

An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 27 and 28; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.