Illuminate offers free screening of ‘Song of the New Earth’

In spirit of the holidays, Illuminate Film Festival is giving the gift of film. From now until Dec. 31, the Illuminate Film Festival is offering audiences a free virtual screening of the documentary “Song of the New Earth: Tom Kenyon and the Power of Sound.”

The free virtual program includes the on-demand screening of this fascinating, transcendent film, which garnered huge buzz at the 2014 festival, and excerpts of a post-screening discussion with special guest experts, sound healers David Gibson and Jamie Lu.



The virtual screening and excerpts can be viewed in Illuminate’s Virtual Screening Room. Free tickets can be reserved at www.illuminate.watch.

In 2022, the film festival will return to an in-person movie-viewing experience, moving from the spring to the fall to allow additional time for the film industry and in-person movie-going to re-cover.

“Song of the New Earth” movie

“Song of the New Earth” profiles the ardent quest of sound healer, psychotherapist and sonic shaman Tom Kenyon to integrate modern science and ancient mysticism through the power of sound. His rare ability to brilliantly decipher the healing science of sound results in a mesmeriz-ing, and transformational documentary feature film.

As an aspiring country musician, Kenyon was on his way to fame and fortune in Nashville when a series of mystical experiences rocked his world. Desperate to understand his experience, he fer-vently dove into the study of neurophysiology to explain his unexplainable spiritual insights and continued his search through studying Tibetan Buddhism, yoga, Taoism, mystical Christianity, Shamanism, Egyptian alchemy and more.



The film was made by an award winning production team including Ward Serrill (The Heart of the Game, Miramax), editor Eric Frith (Eden) and New York Times animator Drew Christie along with producer Betsy Chasse (co-producer What the Bleep Do We Know!?).



Following the film, audiences can access excerpts of a post-screening discussion, recorded with a live audience Dec. 9, about the film’s themes and Tom Kenyon’s work. The discussion featured guest experts, sound healers David Gibson and Jamie Lu.

