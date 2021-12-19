Main Stage ready to ring in the new year

Thursday, Dec. 30, Main Stage proudly presents the eighth annual Rhodes Summit Review.

Join us for a night of entertainment with some of the finest Arizona musicians, all in tribute and

remembrance to guitarist, singer/songwriter and AZ Blues Hall Of Fame Inductee, Danny

Rhodes. This year's Summit features three Notable AZ bands, including Toucan Eddy, Big

Daddy D & The Dynamites, and Well Dressed Wolves. Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. There is a $5 Cover.

The next night, Friday, Dec. 31, is the can't-miss event of New Year’s Eve. DJ ill.Ego will once again guarantee that we ring in the new year by dancing the night away with every hot track that 2021 has brought us, plus more. Joining DJ ill.Ego as a co-host this year is the incomparable and fabulous Aimee V Justice. Complete with a confetti drop at midnight, New Year party favors, and all night drink specials, the event will start at 9 p.m. For ages 21+..There is a $5 cover.

Main Stage also has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well.

Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host

Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesdays with "This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo" with hostesses,

Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7

p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to the Verde Valley Sanctuary this month.

Thursdays nights are Trivia at 7 p.m. with Chris Baker and Cheri Baker. On Friday, there is TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. This month, Main Stage will be closed on Christmas Eve, as well as Christmas. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.

Information provided by Main Stage.