Obituary: Shelly R. Gibson

Shelly R. Gibson

1965 - 2021

Shelly R. Gibson was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, January 11, 1965 and was peacefully taken by God on December 4, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. She has gone to a new forever home in Heaven, where she will never suffer or be fearful again.

Shelly was a devoted Christian who truly loved all animals, tried to feed all birds and comfort all that were in pain. She loved God’s beautiful flowers and butterflies.

Soft-hearted and kind, she worked tirelessly with AA members to show them God’s way - it works, if you work it.

Shelly is survived by her father and her mother, Randall Gibson and Veneda Crick-Gibson, brother Chris Gibson, sister-in-law Sasha Gibson, plus 4 wonderful nieces and nephews - such blessings they are!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at North Mountain Christian Assembly Church, 341 E. Mountain View Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85020.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to AA.org or the Arizona Humane Society in Shelly’s memory. www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.

