SIFF presents ‘India Sweets and Spices’ premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film “India Sweets and Spices” showing Dec. 26-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Alia Kapur (Sophia Ali) returns to her family’s posh suburban New Jersey home after a year away at college and upends their well-ordered life with her newfound independence.

Befriending Varun (Rish Shah), the handsome son of the new owners of the local Indian grocery, she invites his family to a weekly dinner gathering with her parents’ wealthy friends. She is shocked to learn that her perfectionist mother Sheila (Manisha Koirala) has a previous connection to Varun’s mother Bhairavi (Deepti Gupta).

Alia’s surprise turns to indignation when she uncovers secrets about both her parents that push her toward a daring and transformative confrontation.

A lovingly framed glimpse of the life of an Indian American family, “India Sweets and Spices” — a fresh, vibrant, funny and thought-provoking story — celebrates a young woman’s coming-of-age in a uniquely vibrant subculture.

“A hearty Indian American tale.” — Variety

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 27 and 27; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.