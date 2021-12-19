Sound Bites offers live music, holiday cheer

Rolling into the holidays, Sound Bites Grill offers live music and cheer.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., it’s Wineaux Wednesday, presided over by local favorite Patrick Ki on ukulele and guitar. A consummate professional, Ki creates the perfect backdrop for an evening of great dining paired with fine wine tasting.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s “Chill on the Hill” featuring the talented Eric Miller, with Adrial Zang on percussion. Both Zang and Miller are seasoned professionals that truly enjoy sharing a stage. The music they play is all about chilling and staying cool no matter how hot things get.

The music gets hotter on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., consummate performer and national touring artist Michael Johnson rocks the night away.

Accompanied by local musicians Patrick Ki on guitar, Adriel Zang-Perrault on percussion and Marcus Vann on bass, better known as The Denim Brigade, Johnson puts on a rocking show with lots of danceable tunes. This folk-rock ensemble of gifted professional entertainers will take you on a magic carpet ride through classics by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Kenny Loggins and more, flavored by their unique inimitable style.

On Dec. 25, Christmas Day, from 12 to 5 p.m., Sound Bites Grill puts on a scrumptious buffet featuring David Vincent Mills on the piano. Mills is a Sedona musical mainstay who keeps it mellow on the keys, playing the classics people still love today.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. it’s jazz impresario David Len Scott on trumpet and piano entertaining during the restaurant’s ever-popular Sunday brunch. It’s an all-you-can-eat affair so come hungry and ready to enjoy a great Sunday afternoon.

Sound Bites Grill is at 101 N. SR 89A, Sedona.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or to make reservations. Visit Soundbiitesgrill.com.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.