Mingus Union High School art exhibit in Clarkdale library

Art in the Clark presents drawing, painting and sculpture by Mingus Union High School students, whose provocative works are on display now through Jan. 4 at Clark Memorial Library.

If art is a mirror into the creator’s mind, this show is a great opportunity to glimpse the perspective of our next generation. A big thank you to the inspirational Mingus Art teachers Jason Teague, Beth Detwiler, and Oouida Dorr, who spend their time and energy encouraging, preparing, and supporting our youths’ creative voice.

View this exhibit now and save money at the Half-off Book Sale at the Book Shop in the library through the end of December.

Clark Memorial Library is located at 39 N. 9th St. in the Clarkdale Town Center. Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 1–5:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Call the library at 928-624-5423 or visit online at YCFLD.org/clarkdale.

Art in the Clark is the year-round project at Clark Memorial Library that showcases meaningful local art for the enjoyment of library patrons. For more on the exhibits, visit FriendsOfCML.org/art.

Information provided by Clark Memorial Library.