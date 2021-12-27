Modified Motorcycle Association rides for charity New Year's Day

The Verde Valley District of the Modified Motorcycle Association (MMA) has a strong presence with the biker community with their watchful eye of motorcycle laws that affect what they do with their bikes, such as mufflers and handlebars.

However, for 27 years, they have contributed much more to the Verde Valley.

“We want to do our fair share of community service. We pick a charity to have a run for and raise as much money as possible,” said MMA member Gary Wilharm.

This year their annual New Year’s Day motorcycle run will benefit the Verde Valley Humane Society.

“It’s a fantastic organization, and you just can’t go wrong with this charity,” he said.

Wilharm said he hopes for a good weather so a lot of people will come out. The event starts at the American Legion with breakfast at 8:30, and it’s open to the public. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. Cars are also welcome in the run. Last year, the event attracted 110 participants, and they raised $3,300 for the American Legion Post 25.

The MMA also works on educating people about motorcycles, and there are opportunities for motorcycle driving courses for both beginners and experienced riders. In the past, they have awarded scholarships to folks who wanted a motorcycle license.

For more information about the MMA visit mama-az.org or MMA-Verde Valley Facebook page.