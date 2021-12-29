OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Timothy J. Hauk

Originally Published: December 29, 2021 12:33 a.m.

1960-2021

Timothy J. Hauk, 61, of Clarkdale, Arizona passed away peacefully in his sleep, Thursday, November 18, 2021. He was born in Cottonwood, Arizona to the late Emil and Helen Hauk and lived in Clarkdale his entire life.

Tim enjoyed the outdoors, loved to hunt, fish, camp and go to swap meets. His laughter was infectious and he was always having fun. He worked in the construction industry and was a member of the Verde Community Church.

Tim is survived by his wife, Tonita Hauk; brothers, Randall (Linda) Hauk, Kenneth Hauk and sister Christi (Greg) Voit; step-children, Tim (Shannon) Schimikowsky and Tracie Schimikowsky, whom he considered his own; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.

