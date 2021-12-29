Ring in the New Year with a bang

Say goodbye to 2021 and greet 2022 in style. Here’s a sampling of some of the events happening this New Year’s Eve…

CAMP VERDE

Cliff Castle Casino, New Year’s Eve at the Castle, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Party in the Dragonfly Lounge with music by Left of Centre. Tickets are $20 per person. Also featuring Samba Dancers from Samba, AZ on the casino floor, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. 555 W. Middle Verde Road, 800-381-7568, CliffCastleCasinoHotel.com.

JT’s Bistro, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Party and dancing with DJ Hector Moralez. 348 S. Main St., 928-567-7520, JTsBistro.com.

COTTONWOOD

Blazin’ M Ranch, New Year’s Eve Celebration, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Holiday show, DJ and dancing. Two toasts at 10 p.m. and midnight. Tickets are $99 per person including full meal. Children are welcome. 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, 928-634-0334, BlazinM.com.

Cottonwood Recreation Center, the City of Cottonwood Celebrates New Year’s Eve, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free family fun includes movies, games, bounce houses, food and more. Balloon drop at 10 p.m. to ring in the New Year. 150 S. Sixth St., 928-639-3200.

Main Stage, New Year’s Eve Bash with DJ ill.Ego, 9 p.m. Ring in the New Year with DJ ill.Ego playing every hot track from 2021 and more so you can dance the night away. All-night drink specials. 21+. $5 cover charge. 1 S. Main St., 928-202-3460, MainStageAZ.com.

The Villaggio, New Year’s Eve with Toucan Eddy Band, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. 2501 S. Village Drive, 9282541745, VillaggioVenue.com.

SEDONA

Dellepiane At Hillside’s Goodbye 2021, Goodbye Hillside! party, 8 p.m. “New year, new location, but first, let’s say goodbye to Dellepiane At Hillside, since it has been 5 great years of great times together.” Free event with local DJs all night and free pizza by the slice (kitchen will be closed). 271 S. SR 179, Suite E1, 928-862-4129, DellepianeBurger.com.

Oak Creek Brewery, New York New Year’s Eve party, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music by the Bo Wilson Band. Free admission. Outdoor fire pit to sit around and sip OCB’s craft beers. Wine, seltzers, ciders and carbonated meads also available. Tlaquepaque, 336 SR 179, Suite D201, 928-282-3300, OakCreekBreweryAndGrill.com.

FLAGSTAFF

The 23rd annual Great Pinecone Drop, Weatherford Hotel, noon, 10 p.m. and midnight. The Pinecone Drop is back to an in-person event after a hiatus last year due to COVID. The 70-pound, giant, lighted pinecone will drop at noon for the kids and again at 10 p.m. and midnight to ring in the New Year. Come and celebrate this Flagstaff tradition or watch the Pinecone Drop online at FlagstaffArizona.org/pineconedrop.

Downtown Flagstaff NOON Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to noon. at Heritage Square. Activities include live music, pinecone art, snacks and noisemakers. Free event for the whole family. Daylight countdown to 12 p.m. with a sparkling cider toast and candy kisses.

Historic Brewing Company, New Year’s Eve at the Brewery, opens for dine-in service at 3 p.m. to close. Limited seating, free snacks and 16 craft beers on tap. For more information, call 855-484-4677.

Orpheum Theater, New Year’s Eve party with music by F-Town Sound and Righteous Harmony. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m. General Admission: $12 (16+). VIP Admission: $30. This is an all-ages show, but anyone under 16 years of age needs to be accompanied by a legal guardian. See their strict COVID policies at OrpheumFlagstaff.com.

Weatherford Hotel, VIP Golden Ticket New Year’s Eve in the Zane Grey Bar, Ballroom and Balcony,

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. This event includes butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, a prime rib carving station with mini rolls, and mini desserts, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight when the pine cone drops. Tickets are $125 plus tax. This is a 21+ event. All ticket sales are final. Or join the Big Chad New Year’s Eve Bash in the Gopher Hole at 9 p.m. 928-779-1919, WeatherfordHotel.com.

PRESCOTT/PRESCOTT VALLEY

Boot Drop on Whiskey Row, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Entertainment by DJ Eddie, spinning tunes for dancing on the street, with host Leza Live and Local from Magic 99.1 FM. There will be food and drink from street vendors, carnival games and rides, and prizes given away throughout the night. This event free to all ages and event promoters encourage safe celebrating through social distancing and face coverings. All activities are outdoors so dress warm. The six foot tall illuminated cowboy boot will be dropped down a 40 foot flagpole on top of the historic Palace building at 10 p.m. and midnight to ring in the New Year along with fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Antelope Lanes, New Year’s Eve Karaoke Party, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. with Matt & Allie’s Karaoke. For more information, call 928-772-7331.

In The Game, NOON Year’s Eve Dance Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “The biggest kid-sized party ever!” A kids’ dance party filled with music, games, smoke, lasers and lots of fun featuring a balloon drop to celebrate the New Year. $22 per person includes admission plus a $15 play card, 60 minutes of video play, a free t-shirt, unlimited popcorn and fountain drinks as well as party favors, noise makers and a sparkling juice toast. For more information, call 928-775-4040 or visit prescottvalley.inthegame.net.

Town of Prescott New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Display, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center parking lot. Games, hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire. Family friendly and free event. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 928-759-3000 or visit pvaz.net.

The Barley Hound, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings. New Year’s Eve party with music, drinks and food inspired by New York’s famous Studio 54. Food by Chef Tony Burris. $175 per person includes food, drinks, gratuity and a great view of the Prescott Boot Drop. For more information, call 928-237-4506 or visit thebarleyhound.com.

