Sedona Heritage Museum presents Throwback Thursday

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host “Throwback Thursdays: Pioneers at the Museum” on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the Museum.

Visitors will enjoy a glimpse at parts of the Museum through encounters with costumed re-enactors. These impersonators will breathe life into eight Sedona area pioneers and share a bit of that person’s life story and adventures in the Sedona of 70-120 years ago. Guests will rotate through the Museum buildings, delighting in parts of a “day-in-the life” of our early settlers and community-builders, and getting a peek at some of the hopes, dreams, and hardships in Arizona’s rustic Red Rock Country of the past.

The personalities who will present their stories are Sedona Schnebly, the town’s namesake; Dorothea Tanning, surrealist artist and Sedona resident for a time; Patty Fox, ranch wife; Jess Purtymun, original pioneer; Walter and Ruth Jordan, successful orchardists; and even a Harvey Girl revisiting the Museum’s train station. The afternoon will be overseen by a Sedona teacher from our first school, who will act as overall hostess.

After the tour, guests will enjoy a time to socialize with each other and the re-enactors while enjoying cider and home baked treats with a nod to Sedona’s agricultural past. Homesteader and renowned cook Marcelina Chavez Armijo will serve the refreshments.

Show producers, Dev Ross and Shondra Jepperson, say they are thrilled to bring these fascinating characters and their stories to residents and guests. The re-enactors enjoy their alter egos from the past, and are excited to meet and greet visitors during this special performance.

Guests need to be prepared to walk and stand for a little over an hour. This is a recurring monthly program. Guests will be asked to wear masks indoors.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased in advance for $20/adults and $10/for 12 and younger at sedonamuseum.org. Walkups welcome if tickets available.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

Information provided by Sedona Heritage Museum.