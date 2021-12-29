‘Stan & Ollie’ featured at Monday Movies on Main

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Stan & Ollie” on Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

The true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double act — Laurel and Hardy — is brought to the big screen. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, “Stan and Ollie” is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour.

With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) — a formidable double act in their own right — the pair’s love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.

The tour becomes a hit, but Stan & Ollie can’t quite shake the specter of Laurel and Hardy’s past; the long-buried ghosts, coupled with Oliver’s failing health, start to threaten their precious partnership.

A portrait of the most tender and poignant of creative marriages, they are aware that they may be approaching their swan song, trying to rediscover just how much they mean to each other.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.