THE VERDE INDEPENDENT’S MOST-READ STORIES OF 2021
Originally Published: December 29, 2021 12:25 a.m.
Most Read
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- 3 flown to trauma centers from I-17 rollover
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- SWAT helps police make arrest after shots fired
- Homeless for the Holidays
- Cottonwood man hit by vehicle
- Verde Heritage: The Big Snow Storm of 1967
- Ground Zero: Maynard Keenan’s winery a ‘game changer’ for Cottonwood
- Obituary: Shelly R. Gibson
- UPDATE: Police identify driver in fatal crash
- Man dies after Clarkdale crash
- Ground Zero: Maynard Keenan’s winery a ‘game changer’ for Cottonwood
- YCSO seeks runaway teens from Rimrock
- Driver injured as car flips in Clarkdale after pursuit
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Arrest made after VOC shooting sends man to hospital
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Yavapai County sheriff pleads guilty in federal court
- Sedona police want public’s help ID’ing suspected thieves
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: